Sunshine Returns Wednesday; Warmer Temperatures by Friday

SUNSHINE RETURN FOR OUR WEDNESDAY

LIGHT MIX EARLY THURSDAY

SUNNY & MILD END OF THE WEEK

While it won't be as cold overnight as it has been the past couple of nights, it will still be below freezing. As a result, a few flurries will be possible, but we aren't expecting any issues from them during the overnight hours or for the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday will bring the return of sunshine to the area. With the bright conditions, it will be warmer as we get back above normal temperatures. Look for high temperatures to reach the mid-40s across the area.

A very light wintry mix will be possible on Thursday morning, but any precipitation will be very light. My biggest concern is light drizzle with temperatures just below freezing, which could create icy spots. This is not a certainty, and temperatures will quickly climb above freezing, so any icy spots would be short-lived. I’ll keep you posted on this. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s.

Once we get to the end of the week, it will be warmer with lots of sunshine—something to look forward to. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s, with sunshine expected on Friday and Saturday. However, it will turn colder again on Sunday, with flurries possible late. Another wintry mix may be possible heading into Monday morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: A few flurries but not as cold Low: 31°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 45°

Thursday: Very light mix early. Then Partly cloudy. High: 46°

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: 57°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 59°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries late. High: 41°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast