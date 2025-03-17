Temperatures climb ahead of another severe threat on Wednesday

Headlines



MILD AND SUNNY TOMORROW BUT WINDY

SEVERE THREAT WEDNESDAY EVENING

WINTER FEEL ON FIRST DAY OF SPRING

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with plenty of sunshine to get out there and enjoy. It will be a bit windy with gusts to 25 mph but small trade off for the warmth.

Wednesday will be mild as well as we await the passage of a cold front in the evening hours. Be for the front we climb into the mid 60s again with wind conditions. As the front comes through there will be threat of some strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center added the western half of the state to the "slight risk" category (2 of 5 on the threat level) and "marginal" for the rest.

Wind and hail will be the main threats but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. Once the front goes through it will be much colder on Thursday with rain/snow showers possible once again.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & windy. High: 71°

Wednesday: Windy with storms possible in the evening. High: 68°

Thursday: Rain/snow showers. High: 45°

