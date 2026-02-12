Temperatures Climb Each Day Through the Weekend;Rain Likely Early Sunday Morning

Headlines



WARMING TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

60'S FOR MANY NEXT WEEK

RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING

Friday brings sunshine back to central Indiana, and with it will come warmer temperatures as well. Many areas will reach the 50° mark on Friday, putting us about 10° above normal to end the work week. The good news is that temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend.

Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s, with temperatures rising to the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. The daytime hours will be mainly dry, but late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, rain will be likely for many, especially south of I-70. The rain will move out Sunday morning, leaving a dry afternoon.

The heaviest rain will be across the southern half of the state, with much lower rain chances north of Indy. Here is what the radar could potentially look like very early Sunday morning.

Some models indicate that areas from Bloomington to Columbus could pick up over 1 inch of rain.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 25°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 50°

Saturday: Partly cloudy - Rain late. High: 52°

Sunday: Morning rain then clearing. High: 54°

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 55°

