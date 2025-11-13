Temperatures climb to near 70° on Saturday; more seasonable next week

Headlines



All is quiet overnight, with mainly clear skies and temperatures cooling back into the 30s in most locations. Some low 40s will be possible south and west of Indy.

Our normal high for this time of year is 53 degrees. We'll be about 10° above that on Friday, and nearly 20° above that on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy and the wind will be fairly light on Friday. High school playoff games look to be in great shape if your team is still in it. If you’re heading out in the evening, you’ll probably only need a light jacket.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, with low 70s possible in many locations. Expect mostly cloudy skies and some wind, with gusts potentially reaching around 30 mph during the afternoon hours, so keep that in mind. Otherwise, take advantage of the warmth and get outside.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, with temperatures rising to more seasonable levels in the lower 50s. A few sprinkles are possible Saturday night, but there is nothing to worry about at this point if you have plans.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 39°

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. High: 64°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warm & windy. High: 70°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy & cooler. High: 52°

Monday: Sun & clouds. Showers late. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast