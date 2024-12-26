Watch Now
Temperatures climbing through the 50s with additional rain chances

Headlines

  • CLOUDY, MILD, DAMP THURSDAY
  • RAIN SHOWERS RETURN FRIDAY
  • TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO WARM

Thursday will stay cloudy and damp. An isolated light rain shower is possible, but a bit of mist or drizzle is more likely through portions of the day. High temperatures warm into the low 50s today.

Rain showers return early Friday morning. Rain becomes more scattered in the second half of the day.

Temperatures warm into the mid 50s Friday afternoon, then they continue to climb into the upper 50s by Saturday. Saturday doesn't look like a wash out, but there are additional showers possible through the day, before a steadier rain returns Saturday overnight into Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cloudy with drizzle at times. High: 52°
Overnight: Cloudy. Rain returns late. Low: 42°
Tomorrow: Rain showers likely. High: 54°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

