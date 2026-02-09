Temperatures continue to climb early this week

Headlines



MILD MONDAY

WARMER TUESDAY

After a cold start Monday morning, temperatures will be milder by afternoon. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through midday, with more clouds this afternoon.

WRTV

High temperatures are near normal (should be around 39°). A few locations could reach the low 40s Monday.

WRTV

Monday night temperatures won't fall much, with lows in the low 30s. There could be some patchy fog developing by early Tuesday.

Tuesday is the day many have been waiting for: warmer air is ushered into Central Indiana. Highs easily climb through the 40s, with some locations climbing into the 50s. The last time temperatures were in the 40s in Indianapolis was January 21.

WRTV

This warmer-than-normal weather is short lived, but highs stay near normal in the upper 30s to low 40s through the rest of the week.

The snow will continue to melt this week, but it looks like we could see some rain/snow showers Thursday overnight into early Friday. There are additional rain chances this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: AM sun, PM clouds. High: 37°

Overnight: Patchy fog possible. Low: 32°

Tuesday: Warmer. Mostly sunny. High: 47°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast