Temperatures feel like fall again starting Thursday

Headlines
- COOLER TEMPERATURES STARTING TODAY
- SUNNY AFTERNOON
- ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE FRIDAY NIGHT
As the last rain showers clear Thursday morning, temperatures will stall. We climb slowly through the 60s today, and will struggle to make it to a high near 70°. Clouds break midday, leading to a sunny but cool afternoon.
Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s by Friday morning under mostly clear skies.
It will become cloudy again Friday. Wind gusts 20+ mph are possible Friday, so even though temperatures warm a bit into the mid 70s, it may feel a little cooler.
Most of Friday is dry, but a few quick rain showers are possible Friday evening/overnight. Rain showers should be very light.
Any lingering showers clear early Saturday, giving way to a mostly sunny weekend with highs once again in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Clouds clearing in afternoon. High: 70°
Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 55°
Friday: Increasing cloud cover. Breezy. PM shower chance. High: 76°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast