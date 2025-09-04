Temperatures feel like fall again starting Thursday

Headlines



COOLER TEMPERATURES STARTING TODAY

SUNNY AFTERNOON

ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE FRIDAY NIGHT

As the last rain showers clear Thursday morning, temperatures will stall. We climb slowly through the 60s today, and will struggle to make it to a high near 70°. Clouds break midday, leading to a sunny but cool afternoon.

Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s by Friday morning under mostly clear skies.

It will become cloudy again Friday. Wind gusts 20+ mph are possible Friday, so even though temperatures warm a bit into the mid 70s, it may feel a little cooler.

Most of Friday is dry, but a few quick rain showers are possible Friday evening/overnight. Rain showers should be very light.

Any lingering showers clear early Saturday, giving way to a mostly sunny weekend with highs once again in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clouds clearing in afternoon. High: 70°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 55°

Friday: Increasing cloud cover. Breezy. PM shower chance. High: 76°

