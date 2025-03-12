Temperatures keep climbing as we finish the week

Headlines
- TEMPERATURES REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL
- ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY
- WINDY FRIDAY
- STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY OVERNIGHT
Wednesday is another warmer than normal day, with highs climbing into the low 70s. The day is dry with a few more clouds developing into the evening.
Thursday is partly cloudy, again with temperatures above normal. The majority of the day is dry, but a few isolated showers try to move into the area late in the day.
Temperatures peak Friday afternoon. While the day itself is dry, it becomes windy, with some gusts in the afternoon over 30 miles per hour.
Friday overnight into Saturday morning, we are watching a system that could bring thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds. A strong or isolated severe storm is possible. Rain lulls midday Saturday, then more showers develop Saturday evening which continue into Sunday morning.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 72°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 48°
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Isolated rain shower possible. High: 74°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast