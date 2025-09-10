Temperatures warm above normal levels starting Wednesday

Headlines



TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO WARM

DROUGHT CONCERNS INCREASING



There will be plenty of time Wednesday to get outdoors and enjoy summer-like temperatures. Even though we had some clouds early this morning, the day is dry and we will see more sun by afternoon. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s today.

Normal high temperatures are in the low 80s for this time of year. Today is the first day that we climb above normal level, but we continue to warm into the upper 80s by the end of the week, and we will be pushing 90° this weekend.

Even though temperatures are warming, humidity will stay low (near the bottom of the Muggy Meter chart), so we won't be talking about summer-like heat indices.

We only have two more sunsets in the 8 PM hour in 2025, Wednesday night and Thursday night. The next 8 PM sunset will not happen until March 2026 as we continue to lose daylight heading into fall.

WRTV

The rest of the week is looking dry. There could be a shower or thunderstorm Saturday overnight, then we dry out again heading into warm weather again next week.

So far this month, we've picked up 0.5" of rain, which does put us at a slight deficit for the month, but remember we ended August with a deficit of nearly 2", so drought concerns continue to increase. The latest Drought Monitor will be released on Thursday, so check back for that update.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High: 84°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 59°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast