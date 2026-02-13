Temperatures warm through the weekend; rain chances begin Saturday night

Headlines



TEMPERATURE CLIMB THROUGH THE WEEKEND

RAIN CHANCES SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY

60'S LIKELY NEXT WEEK

High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low to mid 50s across the area. Most of the daytime hours will be dry, but a storm will bring rain to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, we should once again be dry.

If you have plans for Saturday night on Valentine’s Day, rain will be moving into the area. Southern locations will have the best chance of seeing rain Saturday evening, before it spreads north to Indy and beyond early Sunday morning. If you’ll be anywhere south of I-70 on Saturday evening, I’d recommend bringing rain gear. To the north, you are probably okay.

Rainfall totals will be greatest to the south and will taper off quickly to the north. They will range from potentially an inch in southern areas to not much at all in northern communities. This will be an all-rain event for us, as temperatures will remain well above normal.

Temperatures will continue to climb through next week, and we may reach the 60s for a couple of days.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clouds build Low: 31°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. PM rain develops south High: 53°

Sunday: Morning rain. Then clearing with some sun. High: 54°

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 57°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 59°

