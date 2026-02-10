Temperatures will be closer to average mid-week, but will warm again over the weekend

Headlines



After posting our warmest temperatures in over a month (65° on January 9th), we will cool back to more seasonable levels this evening, overnight, and then for the day on Wednesday. So, if you have plans this evening, grab a jacket—you'll need it once the sun sets.

While it will be cooler for our Wednesday, it will still be a seasonable day for us. Our normal high for Wednesday is 39°, before it jumps to 40° on Thursday. Throw in the sunshine, and it will be fairly pleasant to be out and about—and more importantly, the snow will continue to melt.

Thursday, weakening systems could bring a few showers or flakes into the area, but it shouldn't be anything major in the afternoon or evening. After that, a nice warm-up is expected for the weekend, with a chance of some rain on Sunday. That will depend on the track of the storms across the southern half of the United States.

While we hit 50° today, we should get there several times next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 29°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & seasonable High: 39°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy - Light mix late. High: 40°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 47°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 50°

