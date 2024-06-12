Temperatures will continue to climb all the way into the weekend

Headlines



BACK ABOVE NORMAL TODAY

SPOT STORM CHANCE TOMORROW NIGHT

HEAT BUILDS OVER THE WEEKEND

After a cooler start to the week temperatures will be back above normal this afternoon and then we will continue to warm through the weekend. High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

WRTV

Tomorrow will be a bit closer to 90° with sunshine, low humidity and a bit of a breeze. Late tomorrow a few storms will be possible after sunset. The storms should be weakening as the enter the state with damaging wind the main threat while you sleep.

WRTV

That front with storms will keep the temperatures in the upper 80s for Friday and Saturday but temperatures will really start to surge on Father's Day. If you have plans with dad the earlier the better as we climb into the mid 90s.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 63°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Storms late. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast