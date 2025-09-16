Temperatures will continue to run close to 90° through Friday

Headlines



HIGH TEMPERATURES AROUND 90°

SPOTTY WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

COOL TEMPS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND

All is quiet this evening and in the weather department through the rest of the workweek. Once the sun sets this evening, we'll cool off into the 70s and eventually into the 60s overnight under clear skies.

WRTV

The morning temperatures have been very comfortable, starting in the 50s and 60s. That won't change for our Wednesday. We will warm quickly under mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching the upper 80s. The humidity will remain very low. Combined with the dry ground, this is leading to more burn bans and an elevated risk of brush fires across the area.

WRTV

Thursday and Friday will be a bit warmer, with temperatures right around 90°. Once we get to the weekend, we will gradually begin to cool down to more seasonable levels next week.

WRTV

As for rain chances, they look to be very spotty over the weekend. A few stray showers are possible, but don't cancel any plans. The better chance for rain will be on Monday when the actual front moves through the area.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 61°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Spot shower. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast