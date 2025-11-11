Temperatures will moderate the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine

Headlines



NOT AS COLD OVERNIGHT

WARMING TREND THROUGH SATURDAY

PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

Clouds will clear out overnight, and despite the clearing skies, it will not be as cold as it was Tuesday morning. In fact, most areas will likely stay above freezing. You will still need your jacket, but it's much better than being around 20°.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures for everyone. Our normal high for this time of year is around 54°, and that's where afternoon temperatures will level off. Winds will be fairly light as well.

The warming trend will continue through Saturday, when temperatures will peak around 70°. This will come with some wind, but what a difference from the snow and bitter cold temperatures we started the week with. Get out and enjoy!

Starting late Sunday, rain showers will return to the forecast and will be with us off and on through early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clear and not as cold Low: 34°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 53°

Thursday: Plenty of sun. High: 57°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 61°

Saturday: Warm & windy. Partly sunny. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast