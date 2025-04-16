Temperatures will rise heading into the weekend, but so will the chance of rain

Headlines



STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE THURSDAY

NEAR 80° ON FRIDAY

STORMS FRIDAY NIGHT AND HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE ON SATURDAY

It will be a quiet evening for us, with temperatures cooling back into the 50s after sunset and then into the 40s overnight. Thursday will bring the return of seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s by the afternoon. As the warm front moves through, a few brief showers will be possible, but no heavy or prolonged rain is expected.

wrtv

Temperatures on Friday will surge to near 80°F in the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. The daytime hours on Friday should be mainly dry, but storms will be possible after sunset.

wrtv

Some of the storms could be strong to severe, and parts of central Indiana are under the slight risk category (2/5 threat level). Wind and hail would be the main threats. However, the bigger concern might be the heavy rain that follows into Saturday. The front looks like it will stall across the area and act as a roadway for rain to move along. Flash flooding and general flooding will be possible, as some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with most areas likely receiving between 1 to 2 inches.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clouds increase Low: 41°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy - Spot shower possible High: 65°

Friday: Mostly sunny & warm. Storms late. High: 79°

Saturday: Rain. Heavy at times. High: 65°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 65°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast