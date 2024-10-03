Terrific Thursday forecast

Headlines



MOSTLY SUNNY & MILD TODAY

80'S FOR THE WEEKEND

VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE ON SUNDAY

High temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny skies. It will be a near perfect fall day for us all across the area.

Temperatures will climb even warmer over the weekend. Highs will be around 80° from Friday, Saturday and Sunday with skies that will be mostly sunny. It will be a great weekend to get out and about and do all the fall things.

A cold front Sunday afternoon could bring a very isolated shower or two to the area but nothing to cancel plans over. Following the cold front temperatures return to more seasonable levels next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 52°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast