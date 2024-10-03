Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Terrific Thursday forecast

TK5.png
wrtv
TK5.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • MOSTLY SUNNY & MILD TODAY
  • 80'S FOR THE WEEKEND
  • VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE ON SUNDAY

High temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny skies. It will be a near perfect fall day for us all across the area.

TK1.png

Temperatures will climb even warmer over the weekend. Highs will be around 80° from Friday, Saturday and Sunday with skies that will be mostly sunny. It will be a great weekend to get out and about and do all the fall things.

TK4.png

A cold front Sunday afternoon could bring a very isolated shower or two to the area but nothing to cancel plans over. Following the cold front temperatures return to more seasonable levels next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 78°
Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 52°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 80°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk