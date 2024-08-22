Terrific Thursday forecast before heat and humidity return

Headlines



NEAR PERFECT DAY TODAY

COOL OVERNIGHT ONCE AGAIN

HEAT AND HUMIDITY BUILDS THIS WEEKEND

The beautiful late August weather continues today with maybe the best day of the week. We once again started in the 40s this morning in a lot of locations. We will top off this afternoon right around 80° with sunny skies and low humidity. Get out there and enjoy.

It will cool off once again this evening and overnight. We'll be in the 50s in most locations with a few isolated 40s on the map. Not quite as cool as the past few nights but still very comfortable.

Looking ahead the heat will really start to build over the weekend. The humidity will climb as well and it will be fairly oppressive by Monday and Tuesday.

We will then stay in the 90s through the middle to end of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Overnight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 54°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Seasonable High: 84°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. More humid. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast