Terrific Thursday forecast. Sunny with low humidity

SUNNY WITH LOWER HUMIDITY TODAY

STORMS LIKELY ON SATURDAY

SUNDAY THE BETTER DAY OF THE WEEKEND

Today will be a beautiful day of weather. Lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs that will be in the upper 70s to the north and mid 80s to the south. Get out and enjoy.

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy but look for the clouds to increase in the evening. There could be a stray showers but the better storms chances will be on Saturday.

If you do have plan on Saturday be weather aware. There could be several rounds of storms. It is also warmer and more humid as well. Look for lower humidity and sunshine to return on Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 82°

Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Seasonable High: 85°

Saturday: Showers & Storms. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast