Terrific Tuesday forecast. Heat returns over the weekend

TK4.png
Headlines

  • MOSTLY SUNNY AND COMFORTABLE
  • 40'S OVERNIGHT FOR MANY
  • HEAT BUILDS WITH 90'S RETURNING BY SUNDAY

Our stretch of beautiful August weather will continue today. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Get out and enjoy.

TK6.png

It will cool off quickly this evening and by tomorrow morning we are looking at many locations in the mid 40s. It will run a few degrees warmer in the city but still a very comfortable.

TK1.png

We get back to more seasonable weather by Friday as we climb into the mid 80s.

TK4.png

90's return by Sunday and then we will stay in the 90s for much of next week so enjoy the comfort of the next few days.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 74°
Overnight: Clear and cool. Low: 51°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 75°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

