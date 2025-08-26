Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The fall-like forecast continues this week

Another fall-like day Tuesday
Headlines

  • BRISK MORNINGS
  • COMFORTABLY COOL HIGH TEMPERATURES
  • MOSTLY DRY STRETCH CONTINUES

If you've enjoyed the fall-like weather that started the week, you'll like where we are heading for the rest of the week. Although it was a brisk start Tuesday morning, the afternoon is comfortable with highs in the low 70s. The day starts with sunshine, and we see a few more clouds mixing in by afternoon.

Wednesday morning's temperatures are likely the coolest of the 7-Day forecast, with most areas dipping into the mid or upper 40s under clear skies.

The rest of the week is looking dry, although a quick shower may be possible Thursday.

Temperatures warm through the mid then upper 70s over the weekend, and they will peak near 80° by Labor Day Monday. The holiday weekend is looking dry for any outdoor plans.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: AM sun, PM clouds. High: 72°
Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 52°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

