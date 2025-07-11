The weekend brings heat, humidity, and storm chances

Headlines



WARM AND MUGGY ALL WEEKEND

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS SATURDAY PM

COOLER END OF NEXT WEEK

Temperatures climbed into the 90s again on Friday afternoon, making it the 14th time this year that we have hit the 90° mark in Indianapolis. The average for the whole year is 20, so we are well on our way to surpassing that. This evening will be warm with dry conditions. Get out and enjoy!

Saturday will be warm and very muggy. Highs will again be around 90°, but the humidity will be much higher, making it a bit more uncomfortable than what we saw in the last few days. We'll start partly cloudy, but look for storms in the afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms Saturday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. Most of the state is under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is the lowest threat level that we have. Wind and locally heavy rain will be the main impacts as the storms move through. There is a small area in the slight risk category in northwest Indiana.

Here is a look at what the model is depicting for what radar might look like around 6 PM Saturday evening.

Plans after 7 pm Saturday look to be in the clear. We'll keep you updated here at WRTV.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 74°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Sct. strong PM storms. High: 89°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Spot PM storms. High: 86°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast