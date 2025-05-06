There will be plenty of sunshine over the coming days, with temperatures at or above normal.

Headlines



LOTS OF SUNSHINE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK

STRAY SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY

DRY AND WARMER WEEKEND FOR GRAND PRIX AND MOTHER'S DAY

After a cool and wet stretch of weather, we have flipped the script and will now enjoy plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week. If you have plans this evening, you’re in good shape—skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be comfortable. Tomorrow will feature abundant sunshine, with highs climbing close to 80° in most locations.

Most of us will remain dry on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. However, a few light showers may sneak into southern Indiana during the afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected, and most of the shower activity should be very light. North of I-70, the chance of showers looks to be low.

Once we get to Friday, we can expect a dry day with seasonable temperatures around 70°. We will then warm things up over the weekend, just in time for the Grand Prix at IMS on Saturday and Mother's Day on Sunday.

To go along with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, we are expecting mostly sunny skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 53°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Thursday: Partly cloudy - Stray pm shower. High: 70°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

