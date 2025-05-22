Thursday the coolest day of the forecast; struggling to warm this holiday weekend

Headlines



FEW SHOWERS / DRIZZLE THURSDAY

TEMPERATURES STAY BELOW NORMAL

WATCHING SUNDAY RAIN CHANCE

It's another cloudy, breezy day Thursday, with a few scattered rain showers. Showers are very light. We may have some drizzle on and off through the day, which would not show up on Radar. Rain ends this evening and clouds clear overnight.

Thursday's highs only climb into the upper 50s. Wind gusts out of the northwest may keep us feeling even a bit cooler this afternoon. Today is likely the coolest day of the forecast. Even though highs are below normal this holiday weekend and early next week, we will at least warm into the upper 60s or near 70°.

Lows tonight dip into the low to mid 40s. As clouds continue to clear, we could see some fog developing.

Friday starts with some much needed sunshine, but we will see more clouds late in the day. If you're heading to Carb Day, be prepared for a brisk start.

Both Friday and Saturday are looking dry. Sunday is the Indianapolis 500, and we are watching a system closely to see if rain could impact the race. For right now, it looks like the system could stay south of Indianapolis. We will continue to update you about rain chances as we approach Race Day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, breezy and cool. Scattered showers/drizzle. High: 59°

Overnight: Clouds clearing. Fog possible. Low: 45°

Friday: Sunny start. More clouds late. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast