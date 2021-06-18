Watch
Tornado leaves some damage in Jay County

Photo Provided/Aaron Hoevel
A tornado touched down on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Jay County, Indiana. Some damage was reported.
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 19:19:57-04

JAY COUNTY — A tornado touched down Friday afternoon in Jay County as severe storms moved through parts of central Indiana.

The tornado touched down around 4 p.m. a few miles away from Portland.

Several roads are closed due to the damage, according to the Jay County Sheriff's Office.

It's not yet clear if anyone was injured, but a viewer shared several photos of the damage near Portland.

