Tornado leaves some damage in Jay County

JAY COUNTY — A tornado touched down Friday afternoon in Jay County as severe storms moved through parts of central Indiana.

The tornado touched down around 4 p.m. a few miles away from Portland.

ALERT: Confirmed tornado 8 miles NE of Portland, IN. Tornado is moving SE at 25 mph. INwx ⁦@wrtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/mVxEZ9qVrz — Kyle Mounce (@kylemounce) June 18, 2021

JAY COUNTY TORNADO | Aaron Hoevel captured this video of a tornado in a field just after 4 p.m. Friday. #INwx pic.twitter.com/BzZChI6As5 — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 18, 2021

Several roads are closed due to the damage, according to the Jay County Sheriff's Office.

It's not yet clear if anyone was injured, but a viewer shared several photos of the damage near Portland.