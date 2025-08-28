Tracking a few rain showers Thursday

Headlines



FEW SHOWERS THURSDAY

TEMPERATURES STILL BELOW NORMAL

SLIGHTLY WARMER HOLIDAY WEEKEND

After a mostly dry week, we will finally see some showers sliding through Central Indiana on Thursday. The day is mainly cloudy, and not a complete wash, but periods of rain showers are possible. A rumble of thunder is also possible, but severe weather is not likely today.

Rain ends Thursday evening. Skies begin to clear Thursday overnight, with low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Friday is another pleasant day to end the week, with highs in the mid 70s (still a bit below normal, but comfortable). There is a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The holiday weekend is also looking dry, and temperatures will warm through the 70s to near 80° by Labor Day Monday.

We will keep an eye on rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Few showers. Mostly cloudy. High: 76°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 56°

Friday: Sun & clouds. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast