Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tracking a few rain showers Thursday

Tracking a few rain showers Thursday
MT 1.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • FEW SHOWERS THURSDAY
  • TEMPERATURES STILL BELOW NORMAL
  • SLIGHTLY WARMER HOLIDAY WEEKEND

After a mostly dry week, we will finally see some showers sliding through Central Indiana on Thursday. The day is mainly cloudy, and not a complete wash, but periods of rain showers are possible. A rumble of thunder is also possible, but severe weather is not likely today.

MT 2.png

Rain ends Thursday evening. Skies begin to clear Thursday overnight, with low temperatures in the mid 50s.

MT 3.png

Friday is another pleasant day to end the week, with highs in the mid 70s (still a bit below normal, but comfortable). There is a mix of clouds and sunshine.

MT 6.png

The holiday weekend is also looking dry, and temperatures will warm through the 70s to near 80° by Labor Day Monday.

MT 5.png

We will keep an eye on rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Few showers. Mostly cloudy. High: 76°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 56°
Friday: Sun & clouds. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.