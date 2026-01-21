Tracking a Weekend Winter Storm; Dangerous Wind Chills Arrive First on Friday

Headlines



WIND CHILL VALUES AS COLD AS -30° FRIDAY

ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY SATURDAY AFTERNOON

TOTALS STILL IN QUESTION WITH MODEL UNCERTAINTY

All the talk is about the upcoming winter storm this weekend. While snow always grabs the headlines, bitter cold and dangerous wind chill values will arrive first on Friday. Before we even get to Friday, though, let’s talk briefly about Thursday, which will be a very quiet day of weather for us. It will be colder, however, with high temperatures around freezing and partly cloudy skies.

Late Thursday into Friday, the next push of arctic air will arrive. Temperatures and wind chill values will drop Thursday night into Friday, and by the Friday morning commute, we will all experience subzero wind chills. Northern locations may be as cold as -30°, and southern Indiana could see wind chills as low as -10°. Cold weather advisories and warnings are likely to be issued by the National Weather Service.

As for the weekend storm, models have shifted some of the heavier snow bands into Indiana. The storm is still over the Pacific Ocean, and once it comes onshore, the models will be able to get a better handle on it. There are still some phasing issues with the northern and southern jets and a large arctic high to our north—all factors that will influence the final snow totals. We won’t be reckless by throwing out numbers until we are more certain. Don’t believe everything you see on social media—some people are just looking for clicks.

Here is what I’m comfortable putting out there now. First, it will be bitterly cold for everyone. Second, models have trended north and brought more snow into central Indiana. I do think several inches will be possible, with the heaviest amounts south of Indy. Third, travel will become more difficult Saturday night into Sunday. Fourth, the heaviest snow will fall along and south of the Ohio River.

We will continue to monitor and update you so you are in the know.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 20°

Thursday: Sun & clouds High: 31°

Friday: Bitter cold. Mostly cloudy High: 13°

Saturday: PM Snow develops. High: 11°

Sunday: Snow. High: 15°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast