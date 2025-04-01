Tracking severe weather risk Wednesday and flooding potential this week

Headlines



DRY WEATHER TUESDAY

SEVERE WEATHER RISK WEDNESDAY

FLOOD WATCH WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

There are several rain and storm chances through the rest of this week, so use the dry weather Tuesday to your advantage. Temperatures today warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered rain or storms are possible Wednesday morning, so there could be a downpour on your morning commute. The day is windy, with gusts 40+ mph possible even outside of storms. Temperatures warm all the way to the upper 70s.

The concern for severe thunderstorms is Wednesday evening. All severe risks are possible, including: damaging winds, tornado threat, hail, and flooding. Flash flooding could be a concern Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rain continues Thursday, Friday, and this weekend. Rain could be heavy at times. A flood watch is in place Wednesday evening through Sunday morning.

River levels will continue to rise even after the rain stops. Take preparations now if you live in an area that tends to flood. The southern portion of Indiana has a higher risk for river flooding.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. High: 57°

Overnight: Cloudy, few showers late. Low: 47°

Wednesday: Windy. PM severe risk. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast