Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Trading daily storm chances for triple digit heat index values

TK3.png
wrtv
TK3.png
Posted

Headlines

  • TUESDAY IS THE BEST DAY OF THE WEEK
  • EXTREMELY MUGGY WEATHER THE END OF THE WEEK
  • HEAT INDEX VALUES OVER 100° STARTING WEDNESDAY

Tuesday will be a fairly seasonable day for us, with plenty of sunshine. We get a break from the rain, and while the humidity builds a bit during the day, it isn't particularly impressive until the middle to end of the week.

TK2.png

We don't often see dew point temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80°F in Central Indiana, but that's where we will be by the middle to end of the week. You will work up a sweat without much effort if you are outside. When you throw in high temperatures climbing back into the 90s, that results in real-feel temperatures in the triple digits.

TK4.png

Wednesday will be first day that we are back in the 90s.

TK6.png

Here are you real feel temperatures going forward the rest of the week.

TK3.png

Thursday is likely to have the highest heat index, but other days will be very uncomfortable as well. Heat-related illnesses can sneak up on you, so make sure to keep yourself safe and check on your neighbors. Remember that there are many public places with air conditioning where you can go for some relief.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 71°
Tuesday: Sun & clouds High: 86°
Wednesday: Hot & humid. Hazy Sun. High: 92°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Very hot & Humid. High: 93°. Heat Index: 100°+

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.