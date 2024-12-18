Transition to colder temperatures starts today

Headlines



DRIER AFTERNOON TODAY

SNOW SHOWERS FRIDAY

COLD WEEKEND WITH HIGHS AROUND FREEZING

Temperatures today will hold fairly steady across the area in the low 40s for most. Any lingering drizzle should end by the afternoon hours as clouds hold tough.

Tomorrow will be a quiet day of weather for us with mostly cloudy skies. We will continue to cool the temperatures down a bit with highs in the upper 30s.

Snow showers return to the forecast on Friday. They should be fairly scattered in nature but they could impact the morning commute.

At that point temperatures will be below freezing so what falls will stick. It won't be a lot of snow 1" or less in spots but it could cause some issues on the roads. If heading to South Bend for the big IU vs. Notre Dame game most of the snow showers should be winding down but look for a few slick spots on US 31.

During the game temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. It then stays cold with temperatures around 32° for the weekend with quiet weather.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Rain ends. Mostly cloudy High: 43°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 35°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy High: 38°

Friday: Morning snow showers. High: 35

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast