Tumbling temperatures, gusty winds and rain/snow showers to ring the New Year

TEMPERATURES TUMBLE TODAY BEHIND VERY GUSTY WINDS

WIND CHILL IN THE 20'S THIS EVENING WITH SOME RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS

WATCHING A STORM FOR THE END OF THE WEEKEND

Our high temperatures today will occur early in the afternoon and then quickly fall with gusty out of the northwest this afternoon. Once we get to the evening hours temperatures will be in the 30s as you ring in the New Year with some rain/snow showers. Any issues will snow should stay north of our area.

With some gusts to 30-40 mph that will put wind chill values in the 20s as the clock strikes midnight. So be prepared if you head out. It will be very different later today than it was earlier today.

Starting tomorrow we enter a very cold stretch of weather that will go all the way in to the end of next week. Highs tomorrow will be around freezing with wind chills in the 20s.

There is a lot of hype on a storm for the end of the weekend. It does look like we could see some accumulating snow but there is a long way to go. Here is one model but others differ.

Don't believe the social media hype of huge snowfall totals as of yet. People are just look for clicks. Stay with us, a trusted source and we won"t hype anything to make money. We will let you know more as we get closer. It does get very, very cold though by the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Temperatures tumble, turning very wind with rain to snow showers High: 49° around noon then in the 30s this evening

Overnight: Snow showers. Windy & cold Low: 29°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers High: 33°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 34°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast