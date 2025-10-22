Two cold nights ahead: Frost Advisories and Freeze Watches posted

Headlines



FROST ADVISORY OVERNIGHT

FREEZE WATCH FRIDAY AM

AFTERNOON HIGHS IN THE 50'S

Two very cold nights are heading our way, with cold-related headlines for both. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s for everyone. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM for most of the area. Skies will be clear and winds will begin to calm. If you have sensitive plants outside, you may want to cover them or bring them in to be safe.

wrtv

Here are the counties included in the Frost Advisory.

wrtv

After the chilly start, it will turn into a pretty nice Thursday for us. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s with sunny skies, and with less wind it will feel much more comfortable than Wednesday, when we had clouds and 20 mph wind gusts.

wrtv

Friday morning will be even colder across the area, with some locations potentially seeing temperatures in the 20s. A Freeze Watch is posted for most of the area. This will likely be updated to additional Frost Advisories or a Freeze Warning at some point.

wrtv

Temperatures will then moderate for overnight lows and highs through the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Frost Advisory - Clear & cold Low: 37°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Friday: Freeze Watch. Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast