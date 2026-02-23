Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Up and down week of temperatures as we round out the month

Headlines

  • FLURRIES OVERNIGHT & MONDAY
  • GUSTS TO 30 MPH ON MONDAY
  • UP & DOWN TEMPS THIS WEEK

Temperatures for our Monday will struggle to warm throughout the day with many area staying below the freezing mark. We'll see some peeks of sunshine but not looking at too much sunshine throughout the day. Don't be surprised if you see a few flurries but we aren't expected a lot in the way of accumulation. It remains windy as well with some gusts to 30 mph.

TK1.png

Temperatures will be up and down all week. After the chilly start to the week it turn more seasonable later in the week with even a few 50s.

TK2.png

As for storms, flurries will be possible Monday and then a light wintry mix will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Any wintry related precipitation would melt by the afternoon with temperatures on Thursday in the 40s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Cloudy - Flurries Low: 21°
Monday: Mostly cloudy - Flurries High: 31°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy - Warmer. High: 43°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 50°

