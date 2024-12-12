Very cold today with light snow for some

Headlines



COLDEST DAY OF THE WEEK

LIGHT SNOW THIS AFTERNOON NORTH OF INDY

WARMING TREND HEADING OVER THE WEEKEND

Today will be the coldest day of the week. High will only be in the teens and 20s this afternoon with wind chill values that will be even colder so bundle up.

This afternoon a thin band of snow will slide into the area bring light accumulating snow to part of the area. The area likely to see some accumulation will be north of Indy where a coating to a 0.5" is likely. A few areas could overachieve and get closer to 1" but that should be isolated. With the ground being cold what does fall will stick and it will be during the evening commute so slick spots will be possible. Indy south could see some flurries but should be ok.

Once we get past today we will start a warming trend. It is still chilly tomorrow with a high of 35° but we are into the 40s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday.

With the warming trend though will come rain chances.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clouds increase. Light snow north. High: 25°

Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 18°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 35°

Saturday: Clouds increase. Rain late. High: 46°

