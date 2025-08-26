Very comfortable and dry forecast into Labor Day weekend

Headlines



COOL NIGHTS AND PLEASANT DAYS AHEAD

STRAY SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY

LABOR DAY WEEKEND LOOKS GREAT

Another beautiful evening is expected across the area tonight, with temperatures falling into the 60s and skies remaining mostly clear after sunset. Grab a jacket if you plan to be out late.

Just like Tuesday morning, it will be chilly for many of you once again on Wednesday morning. The city should remain in the low 50s, just above the record low of 48°. Either way, this is chilly for the end of August. The good news is that we will warm up quickly with plenty of sunshine once the sun rises.

Wednesday will be an absolutely beautiful day. Skies will be sunny, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon hours. Get out and enjoy!

Another weak cold front will come through on Thursday, bringing a bit more cloud cover and the chance of a stray shower. It won’t be anything to cancel plans over, but don’t be surprised if you see one. It will be briefly cooler on Friday as we head into the holiday weekend.

Once we get into the weekend, temperatures will warm up, reaching close to 80° by Monday. All college football games on Saturday look terrific weather-wise.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clear and cool. Low: 52° (40's outlying areas)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Thursday: Partly cloudy - Stray shower. High: 78°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast