Very hot and humid today with heat index values around 100°

HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100° THIS AFTERNOON

ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN OVERNIGHT

BIG PATTERN CHANGE HAPPENS WEDNESDAY

After yet another round of heavy rain this morning our attention turns to the heat and humidity for the rest of the day. Highs will be near 90° but with very high humidity. This will put heat index values around 100° for much of the afternoon. Try to limit your time outdoors if possible.

We will be dry for the afternoon hours but look another complex of storms to arrive overnight. Heavy rain would be the main threat but a few strong to severe storms will be possible as well.

Part of the area are under the slight risk and further north from Indy in the Enhanced Risk.

Once the storm complex departs tomorrow some additional storms will possible in the afternoon. Once we get to Wednesday the pattern change will happen. Much cooler and more comfortable air will be possible by Thursday with highs in the 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 91° Heat Index around 100°

Overnight: Heavy rain possible. Low: 73°

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast