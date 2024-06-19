Very humid today with temperatures around 90° and spotty pm storms

Headlines



VERY MUGGY ALL DAY

HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 95°

SPOT PM STORMS POSSIBLE

The heat and humidity continues today across the area. In fact, the humidity today will be higher than earlier in the week with temperatures that will top off around 90°. That will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. There could be a spot storm this afternoon as well but severe weather isn't expected.

Tomorrow the temperature jumps to 94° and then into the 96° range for Friday and Saturday. All the days will feature partly cloudy skies. Once thing you may notice though is the humidity might not be quite as high towards the weekend. This will put heat index values around 100°.

A cold front will come through Sunday and briefly break the heat back into the 80s to start next week. It is short lived though as we are back in the 90s by Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hazy Sun. Very muggy with spot pm storm. High: 91°

Overnight: Warm & muggy Low: 72°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & hot. High: 94°

Friday: Mostly sunny & hot. High: 96°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast