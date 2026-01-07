Very Mild January Temperatures Come with Rain Chances

Headlines



VERY MILD THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

RAIN/STORMS EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

BRIEFLY COLDER ON SUNDAY

Get ready for two very mild days. Highs will be in the low 60s for most areas on both Thursday and Friday. While neither day will have a lot of sunshine, neither day will be a washout either. In fact, most of Thursday will be dry, with mostly cloudy skies.

WRTV

Some spotty showers will arrive during the afternoon hours, but it’s really after midnight when we’ll see the best rain chances. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, but the severe threat looks like it will remain to our south. Some of the rain will linger into Friday morning before tapering off.

WRTV

Friday remains mild, with high temperatures in the low 60s. Afternoon temperatures will start to cool off slightly, but it’s really Saturday when temperatures tumble. That’s when a second storm moves through the area, bringing colder air with it.

WRTV

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 20s and 30s, with mostly cloudy skies and a few passing flurries. The good news is that we quickly get back above normal on Monday, as temperatures return to the 40s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 38°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & Mild. Rain late High: 61°

Friday: Morning storms/rain. Mostly cloudy. High: 61°

Saturday: Temps fall. Rain/snow showers. High: 48° but falling

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cold. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast