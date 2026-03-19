Very mild weekend ahead, as we officially welcome the spring season

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VERY MILD WEEKEND AHEAD

MANY IN THE 80s ON SUNDAY

SOME SHOWERS LATE ON SUNDAY

It was a beautiful day and a great rebound from earlier in the week, with highs in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine. This evening will remain very nice, with mainly clear skies and temperatures slowly falling back down into the 50s.

WRTV

Your Friday will be even warmer and just as bright, with highs in the 70s for most of us and partly cloudy skies. Friday is also the first day of spring, which arrives at 10:46 AM. It will both look and feel like spring to round out the work week.

WRTV

The nice weather will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be just a touch cooler than Friday, but highs will still be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

wrtv

On Sunday, we’ll get another surge of very warm air. In fact, many of you south and west of Indy will reach the 80-degree mark during the afternoon hours. The daytime will be dry, but look for some showers to arrive after sunset as a cold front comes through.

WRTV

That will return us to more seasonable temperatures to start next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 48°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy & mild High: 75°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 78°

Monday: Cooler. Mostly sunny. High: 50°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast