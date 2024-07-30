Very warm and humid today. Isolated storm chance.

Rain chances come down, but the temperatures are going up with lots of sunshine today. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s to lower 90s. The continued high humidity means afternoon feels like temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 90s for much of central Indiana. Heat index values may even reach the triple digits across the SW.

wrtv

Rain chances are more limited today. This evening into tonight, a complex of storms may impact SW areas. That's where we have a Slight Risk of severe weather. Gusty winds would be the main threat.

wrtv

Rain chances ramp up again Wednesday and last through the end of the week. We could see more strong to severe storms and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts could top 1" by late Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated storm possible. High: 89°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 40% chance of t'storms. High: 89°

Thursday: 40% chance of t'storms. High: 90°

Friday: Scattered t'storms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast