Warm and dry start to the month of May

WARM START TO THE MONTH OF MAY

STORM CHANCES RETURN ON FRIDAY



The month of May will start well above normal as temperatures today will be around 80°. Skies will be partly cloudy so get out there and enjoy.

The warmth continues tomorrow with the potential of a record high temperature. The record is set at 87° and I'm forecasting a high of 85° with partly cloudy skies. If we can keep the sunshine around long enough we might be able to tie or top that number.

Storm chances return on Friday but severe weather isn't expected at this point. A few spotty storms are possible this weekend as well but outside of that storm chance skies will be mostly sunny.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny and warm. High: 80°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower. Low: 61°

Tomorrow: Very warm. Partly cloudy. High: 85°

Friday: Showers and storm. High: 75°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Spot pm storm. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast