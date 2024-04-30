Warm and dry stretch of mid-week weather

Headlines



SUNNY SKIES THIS AFTERNOON

WARM STARTS TO THE MONTH OF MAY

STORM CHANCES RETURN FRIDAY

April will go into the record books as the 8th wettest on record for Indianapolis with 7.77" of rainfall. We will end the month today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

wx

Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as well as very warm weather. We start May with a high of 80° and then see the high climb into the mid to upper 80s for Thursday.

wx

Storms will move through on Friday but that will set us up for a fairly nice weekend with plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures and just a small chance of isolated showers Saturday evening.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny afternoon. High: 76°

Overnight: Mainly clear. Some fog. Low: 57°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm. High: 85°

Friday: Showers & storms. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast