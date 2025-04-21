Watch Now
Warm and dry stretch of weather until Friday

  • ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK
  • 80'S LIKELY FOR MANY ON WEDNESDAY WITH SUNSHINE
  • NEXT RAIN CHANCE ARRIVES LATE THURSDAY

This evening will be fairly quiet, with partly cloudy skies. The wind should calm as the evening progresses, and temperatures will fall into the 50s

The rest of the week will feature above-normal temperatures with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday's highs will be in the low 70s, with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday will be the pick of the week, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s for many. Get out there and enjoy!

The next chance of rain in the forecast will arrive on Friday. In fact, some of the showers may arrive late Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Clearing skies Low: 46°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy & mild High: 74°
Wednesday: Sunny & warm. High: 80°
Thursday: Partly cloudy - Shower late. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

