Warm and dry weather continues today

HIGHS TEMPS NEAR 80° ONCE AGAIN

DRY WEATHER CONTINUES

SEASONABLE TEMPS RETURN THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures today will once again will be well above normal as we climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. While warm and sunny today it will be a bit breezy. Some gusts could be around 25 mph.

A cold front arrives tomorrow which will bring a period of clouds through the area. There could be a stray sprinkle but nothing major. We will continue to run very dry and remain on pace for the driest October on record. Tomorrow we will be in the low 70s.

A stronger front will come through on Friday. This will have a little better chance of bringing us some rainfall. It still won't be much but better than nothing.

That front though will cool us down into the lower 60s and more seasonable temperatures for the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy High: 78°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 56°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High: 66°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast