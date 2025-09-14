Warm and dry weather until the end of the week

Headlines



DRY UNTIL FRIDAY

HIGH TEMPERATURES NEAR 90°

High temperatures will run well above the normal high of 79° for much of this week. The trend for most of the week will be that the farther west you are, the warmer it will be, with temperatures a few degrees higher than in eastern locations. Everyone can expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll keep the sunshine and warm temperatures throughout the week. Some of you may reach the 90° mark at times, but for the most part, we will be in the upper 80s. Our normal high is 79°.

We'll look for a cold front to bring rain chances back as well as cooler temperatures starting on Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 63°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast