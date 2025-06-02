Warm and hazy Tuesday: Storm chances return on Wednesday

Headlines



MORE OF A SUMMER-LIKE FEEL

SEVERE THREAT WEDNESDAY

PERIODS OF RAIN LATE WEEK

More summer-like temperatures have settled into the area today. We will remain mild and clear through the evening hours, with temperatures slowly falling back into the mid-70s as the evening progresses.

Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the upper 80s for most, with some reaching even 90°. The warmer temperatures will be in the north, where less rain has fallen in recent weeks. We will also continue to deal with wildfire smoke, giving the sky a hazy appearance. While it will be warm, the record high of 100° will be well out of reach.

The heat continues on Wednesday, but a cold front will bring the chance of strong to severe storms to the area. The storms are expected to be fairly spotty; however, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather.

It remains unsettled for the latter half of the week, with an increased chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain is possible, and we should keep an eye on the localized flooding threat.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear and mild. Low: 53°

Tuesday: Warm with hazy sunshine. High: 87°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Sct. severe PM threat. High: 87°

Thursday: Sct. showers & storm. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast