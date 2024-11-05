Warm and windy Election Day with rain late

Headlines



WARM AND WINDY ELECTION DAY

RAIN THIS EVENING

COOLER BUT DRY REST OF THE WORK WEEK

It is going to be a warm and windy Election Day for us. In fact, some area could be near record high temperatures. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Rain though will move in this evening.

wrtv

Rain chances will ramp up as we work our way into the evening hours. Most of the polls should be closed by time the heaviest of the rain moves in. However, a few spotty showers or some drizzle will be possible out ahead of the front.

wrtv

Once the front clears the area look for a quiet end to the week with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.

wrtv

While cooler the 60s are still above normal.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Warm and windy. Rain late. High: 75°

Overnight: Showers & storms. Low: 57°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 63°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast