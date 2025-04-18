Warm and windy Friday; wet Easter weekend

Headlines



WARM & WINDY FRIDAY

RAIN AND STORMS OVERNIGHT

RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

It's a warm, windy day Friday. Temperatures will climb near 80° by afternoon. Wind gusts 35-40 mph are possible, so make sure any patio furniture or outdoor Easter decorations are secure.

It should stay dry for your Friday night plans. Friday overnight into early Saturday morning, there is a round of rain and storms.

There is a chance for a strong or severe storm tonight into early Saturday, with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the most likely impacts.

There will be periods of rain on and off Saturday, especially in the morning. Rain could be heavy at times. If you have a Saturday morning Easter egg hunt, make sure your kids have rain gear ready to go.

Sunday rain showers continue, but they will be more scattered compared to Saturday. Storms are possible at the end of the day. In total this weekend, many areas could pick up 1-3" of rain, so river levels will continue to rise.

Rain will taper early Monday. Temperatures warm through the 70s again midweek.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Warm & windy. Increasing cloud cover. High: 80°

Overnight: Rain and storms. Severe storm possible. Low: 63°

Saturday: Rounds of rain and storms. High: 70°

Easter Sunday: Scattered rain. PM storms. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast