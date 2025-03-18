Warm and windy Tuesday; storms to watch Wednesday

Headlines



WARM & WINDY TUESDAY

STORMS DEVELOP LATE WEDNESDAY

COOLER AGAIN THURSDAY

It's a warm and windy day Tuesday. Wind gusts 30+ mph are possible this evening, but the forecast is dry, so take advantage of the warm weather. Highs climb into the low 70s.

Clouds are back Wednesday, as gusty winds continue. We are watching for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Storms will have gusty winds and hail. A few storms could be strong or severe. We cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado with this system.

Behind this system, temperatures cool Thursday into the 40s. Any lingering showers will turn to a rain/snow mix.

Friday is dry with highs rebounding into the 50s. A few more spring showers are possible this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Warm and windy. High: 71°

Overnight: Windy with increasing cloud cover. Low: 55°

Wednesday: Windy. PM thunderstorms. High: 68°

Thursday: Cooler and breezy. Rain/snow showers. High: 45°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast