Warm but very wind end to month of February

Today is the last day of meteorological winter but it will feel more like spring as we round out the month of February. While mild today it will be very windy. A Wind Advisory is in place until 7 pm tonight. The wind gusts will be as high as 50 mph in spots this afternoon.

While windy, it will be mild. Look for high temperatures to be in the low to mid 60s for most areas. Our normal high is 45°. This comes with partly cloudy skies.

There will be a much different feel tomorrow for ironically the start of meteorological spring. High temperatures will only be in the 30s with maybe a few flurries. Sunday remains cold before a warm up mid-week next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy & windy. High: 63°

Overnight: Turning much cold. Partly cloudy Low: 28°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny - Breezy High: 35°

Sunday: Partly cloudy- Chilly. High: 39°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast