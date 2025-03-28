Warm evening will give way to rain on Saturday and severe threat Sunday

Headlines



MILD TEMPS CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND

WET SATURDAY EVENING

SEVERE STORMS LIKELY SUNDAY EVENING

We hit 80° for the first time this year in Indy this afternoon. It remain mild this evening with temperatures in the 70s and clear skies. The wind will calm a bit as the evening progresses.

The first half of Saturday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Once we get to the evening hours though a steady rain will develop with some heavier downpours mixed in as well. The rain will be fairly steady overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday brings the threat of severe weather. In fact, it is likely in the afternoon. Almost the entire state is under a threat level 3 of 5, also know as the enhanced risk. All forms of severe weather will be possible with wind and hail the main threats but tornadoes will certainly be possible.

The timing would be in the late afternoon to early evening. Any isolated storms out ahead of the line of storms would have a better tornado threat. Eventually we should start to see more of a wind/hail threat as the evening progresses.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

